Incidente sul lavoro, eliambulanza in volo a Osimo

OSIMO – Eliambulanza in volo poco fa per un incidente avvenuto in un capannone ad Osimo. Stando alle prime informazioni raccolto si tratterebbe di un ferito con il politrauma da caduta.

In aggiornamento.

Tags:eliambulanzaincidente

Linda Cittadini

