Quelli in cerca della dose a fine giornata, l’Asur: “Chiamiamo noi, inutile venire” – VIDEO

ANCONA – Vaccini e “riservisti”, la direttrice dell’Asur delle Marche Nadia Storti fa chiarezza: “Chi può anticipare la vaccinazione viene chiamato, inutile venire per tentare di avere il siero a fine giornata”. L’intervista nel video.

Tags:anconariservistiStortivaccini

Linda Cittadini

