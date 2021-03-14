Dramma alla Rotatoria di Torrette: schianto tra un’utilitaria e una Camionetta dei Vigili del Fuoco

Dramma alla Rotatoria di Torrette: schianto tra un’utilitaria e una Camionetta dei Vigili del Fuoco: muore un anziano

Dramma alla Rotatoria di Torrette: schianto tra un’utilitaria guidata da un 89enne e una Camionetta dei Vigili del Fuoco.

Ancora da chiarire la dinamica dello schianto, al vaglio dei Carabinieri.

Maurizio Socci

